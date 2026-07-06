Drone Warfare: Security Unmanned over U.S. Sporting Venues

U.S. agencies have seized over 600 drones near FIFA World Cup venues since June 11. Unmanned aircraft operations are restricted around stadiums and fan zones, with heavy penalties for violations. Counter-drone systems have been heightened following incidents at major sporting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Agencies Have Seized Over Drones Near Fifa World Cup Venues And Fan Zones Since The Start Of The Tournament On June | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:59 IST
Drone Warfare: Security Unmanned over U.S. Sporting Venues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Since the start of the FIFA World Cup on June 11, U.S. agencies have executed a major crackdown, seizing over 600 drones near event venues and fan zones, the Transportation Security Administration reported on Monday.

On match days, stringent restrictions prohibit all aircraft operations, including drones, within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums, unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers. The FBI disclosed that drones have been removed from restricted airspace across 11 U.S. host cities.

More than 130 drones were seized in Miami alone, with another 70 captured in Dallas across five matches. The Federal Aviation Administration has outlawed drone flights over matches and fan gatherings nationwide. Those breaching restricted airspace face fines up to $100,000, criminal charges, and drone confiscation. Teams are stationed around stadiums to intercept unauthorized drones. Recent incidents underscore ongoing concerns, and new counter-measures have been implemented at key locations.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global
3
Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Global
4
Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026