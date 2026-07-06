Drone Warfare: Security Unmanned over U.S. Sporting Venues

Us Agencies Have Seized Over Drones Near Fifa World Cup Venues And Fan Zones Since The Start Of The Tournament On June

Since the start of the FIFA World Cup on June 11, U.S. agencies have executed a major crackdown, seizing over 600 drones near event venues and fan zones, the Transportation Security Administration reported on Monday.

On match days, stringent restrictions prohibit all aircraft operations, including drones, within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums, unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers. The FBI disclosed that drones have been removed from restricted airspace across 11 U.S. host cities.

More than 130 drones were seized in Miami alone, with another 70 captured in Dallas across five matches. The Federal Aviation Administration has outlawed drone flights over matches and fan gatherings nationwide. Those breaching restricted airspace face fines up to $100,000, criminal charges, and drone confiscation. Teams are stationed around stadiums to intercept unauthorized drones. Recent incidents underscore ongoing concerns, and new counter-measures have been implemented at key locations.