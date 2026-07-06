Asian Markets Rise on Optimism in Tech Profit Boom

In a positive turn for global markets, Asian shares showed resilience on Monday, with Wall Street futures recording gains driven by optimism surrounding a promising earnings season. The reduction in oil prices further eased inflation concerns, encouraging a bullish outlook among investors.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing tensions in U.S.-Iran peace talks, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz remained steady. Additionally, OPEC+ agreed to a further increase in output targets, contributing to a dip in oil prices. This influenced market sentiment, reducing the perceived risk of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Experts are now focused on the upcoming earnings season, particularly in the tech industry, anticipated to benefit significantly from the AI-driven demand spike. With major players like Samsung poised to report substantial profit increases, the market is set for potentially strong performance in the coming weeks.