Macron's Strategic Visit: A New Chapter for Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron made a historic visit to Syria, marking a significant geopolitical transformation under the new leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This diplomatic engagement represents the first by a European Union head of state since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

The French President emphasized France's dedication to a sovereign and diverse Syria during his meetings with Sharaa. Macron also met with Syrian communities and discussed the country's reconstruction, accompanied by French business leaders. Syria's potential partnership with France hinges on acknowledging pluralism, as affirmed by the French presidency.

Furthermore, discussions between Macron and Sharaa included counterterrorism efforts and Syria's diplomatic relations, while France continues to advocate against any Syrian military intervention in Lebanon. Macron's visit follows recent diplomatic activities, including visits from leaders of Qatar, Ukraine, and the European Commission.