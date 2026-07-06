Crowds Of Iranians Marched Through The Streets Of Tehran On Monday In A Funeral Procession For Slain Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a display of daunting unity and loyalty on Monday, the streets of Tehran were flooded with tens of thousands of mourners honoring the fallen Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This grand procession is part of a week-long series of events, underscoring the significant hold that Iran's clerical rulers maintain on the populace.

Capturing the event from the skies, drone footage aired by state television illustrated a mass of people tightly gathered beneath, engaging in a spiritual yet politically charged tribute. Emotions ran high as marchers expressed their grievances against the U.S., with effigies and slogans drawing ire towards President Donald Trump and his allies.

These symbolic gestures of defiance accentuate a broader narrative of resilience in Iranian society, challenged externally by geopolitical pressures. The controversy erupts against the backdrop of a recently signed peace accord, with the nation's leadership emerges purported claiming victory in affirming its strategic grip over the Strait of Hormuz.