South Africa Appoints Lady Mariéme Jamme as AI Special Envoy

South Africa has appointed internationally recognised technology leader Lady Mariéme Jamme as its first Special Envoy for Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), reinforcing the country's ambition to play a stronger role in shaping global AI governance while promoting inclusive digital development. The appointment reflects the government's focus on ensuring that women, young people and persons with disabilities benefit from the opportunities created by emerging technologies.

Government strengthens global AI and technology diplomacy

The appointment was announced by the Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, during the AMC Davos 2026 gathering in Tianjin, China. According to the department, the new role supports South Africa's broader vision of building a digitally inclusive society where innovation contributes to economic growth, social inclusion and sustainable development. The announcement comes as governments, businesses and international organisations increase collaboration on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and the future of work.

In her honorary and non-executive role, Lady Mariéme Jamme will represent South Africa internationally on issues related to technology diplomacy, responsible AI governance and digital inclusion. She will also advise on strategies that strengthen innovation ecosystems, workforce readiness and partnerships with governments, investors, academic institutions and multilateral organisations.

Focus on ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence

The department said the appointment reflects South Africa's determination to ensure that African priorities and experiences are represented in international discussions on artificial intelligence. Officials stressed that the future of AI should not be shaped by only a small number of countries or institutions but should also include the perspectives of Africa, women, young people, persons with disabilities and communities that have historically been excluded from technological progress.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the appointment demonstrates government's commitment to placing women, youth and persons with disabilities at the centre of the digital economy while strengthening South Africa's influence in global technology policy. She added that Jamme's experience in digital transformation, innovation and skills development would help build partnerships capable of advancing national priorities and expanding opportunities across society.

Experienced technology leader to champion digital inclusion

Lady Mariéme Jamme welcomed the appointment, saying artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming economies and societies around the world but must always be guided by ethics, inclusion and respect for human dignity. She said the role provides an opportunity to strengthen Africa's contribution to global AI governance while ensuring that innovation creates opportunities for underserved communities rather than widening existing inequalities.

Jamme is the founder and chief executive of iamtheCODE, an African-led global movement operating in nearly 90 countries that equips women and girls with coding, artificial intelligence, digital literacy and future-of-work skills, particularly in underserved and crisis-affected communities. With more than two decades of experience advising governments, international organisations, investors and private-sector leaders, she is expected to play a key role in advancing South Africa's digital transformation agenda while promoting ethical and human-centred artificial intelligence on the global stage.