President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin responsible for constructing Marine One helicopters, will fund a new landing pad at the White House. This helipad, intended for next-generation aircraft, will cost an estimated $5 million to $6 million.

Previously, the powerful helicopters had caused damage to the South Lawn during landings. Trump expressed surprise at the helicopter's power, mentioning Sikorsky's accountability. He requested that the helipad feature a carved seal of the White House.

Lockheed Martin confirmed the financial contribution, citing compliance with federal laws and standards. In 2024, advanced Marine One helicopters were introduced by the U.S. Navy to enhance performance and payload capabilities.