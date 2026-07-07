Trump Aims for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

Us President Donald Trump Said On Monday That A Resolution To The More Than Fouryearold War In Ukraine Is Getting Closer Than People Realize And That He Will Talk About Ukraine During Talks In Turkey This Week At A Nato Summit Trump Made His Remarks After Speaking At The Weekend With Both Russian President Vladimir Putin And His Ukrainian Counterpart

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday about resolving the protracted Ukraine conflict. Speaking before the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, Trump noted that a peaceful resolution may be nearer than many anticipate, following weekend dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite recent escalations in Kyiv, which resulted in multiple casualties, Trump remains hopeful. He cites evolving U.S. perspectives attributed to Ukraine's military successes as factors influencing a potential breakthrough. Trump confirmed a productive phone call with Putin and emphasized his eagerness to discuss further with Zelenskiy.

The White House aims to renew peace negotiations during the NATO meeting, with subsequent discussions with Putin anticipated. Moscow maintains that the U.S. stance on Ukraine remains consistent. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy also expresses optimism, rating recent interactions with Trump positively.