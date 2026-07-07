Trump Aims for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump is optimistic about resolving the Ukraine conflict, asserting it's closer to resolution than perceived. Recent talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy have fueled this belief, despite ongoing violence in Ukraine. Trump plans further discussions at a NATO summit in Turkey.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday about resolving the protracted Ukraine conflict. Speaking before the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, Trump noted that a peaceful resolution may be nearer than many anticipate, following weekend dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Despite recent escalations in Kyiv, which resulted in multiple casualties, Trump remains hopeful. He cites evolving U.S. perspectives attributed to Ukraine's military successes as factors influencing a potential breakthrough. Trump confirmed a productive phone call with Putin and emphasized his eagerness to discuss further with Zelenskiy.
The White House aims to renew peace negotiations during the NATO meeting, with subsequent discussions with Putin anticipated. Moscow maintains that the U.S. stance on Ukraine remains consistent. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy also expresses optimism, rating recent interactions with Trump positively.