Controversy Erupts Over Removal of 'Satluj' From OTT Platform

The removal of the film 'Satluj' from an OTT platform sparks controversy as AAP demands answers from the government. The film portrays the historical struggles of Punjab, shedding light on alleged past atrocities. Discussions center on transparency, accountability, and freedom of expression in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Removal of 'Satluj' From OTT Platform
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised questions regarding the sudden removal of the film 'Satluj' from an OTT platform, drawing national attention. AAP spokesperson Neel Garg demanded an explanation from the central government, suggesting that the move is an attempt to suppress the historical narrative of Punjab's complex past.

Garg argued that while films such as 'The Kashmir Files' receive widespread promotion, 'Satluj' is sidelined despite its significant reflection on Punjab's history. The film centers around the life and struggle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who challenged state-sponsored human rights violations against Punjab's youth in the late 20th century.

The controversy has ignited reactions across the political and entertainment spectrum, with the film’s unavailability in India drawing skepticism. Questions are raised about transparency and accountability concerning historical truths, as pressure mounts on authorities to clarify their stand and potentially facilitate the film's re-release for viewers.

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