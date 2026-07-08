Jay Clayton’s Nomination for U.S. Intelligence Director Set
Jay Clayton, President Trump's nominee for U.S. director of national intelligence, will have his nomination hearing on July 15. This announcement was made by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has announced that the nomination hearing for Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. director of national intelligence, is scheduled for July 15.
Clayton, who has been nominated to succeed in the intelligence role, is awaiting this crucial Senate hearing.
This nomination is a significant step as it will determine whether Clayton will assume the top intelligence position under the Trump administration.