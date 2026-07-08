Mumbai's Tulsi Lake Overflows as Heavy Rains Lash City

Amid intense rainfall, Tulsi Lake in Mumbai overflows, following Vihar Lake, marking an unusually early overflow compared to previous years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reports significant overflow as the region braces for more heavy rainfall and potential disruptions across services in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:35 IST
Mumbai's Tulsi Lake Overflows as Heavy Rains Lash City
Tulsi Lake overflows (Photo/X@mybmc). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development amid persistent heavy rainfall, Tulsi Lake, Mumbai's smallest water-supplying reservoir, began overflowing late Tuesday, as confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

This development follows the earlier overflow of Vihar Lake the same evening. Both lakes are notable as the only water reservoirs within the BMC limits.

The BMC's Water Engineering Department noted this year's overflow of Tulsi Lake happened much earlier than in recent years. Despite this, the total water stock across all seven lakes feeding the city remains at 41.43% of overall capacity. The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rainfall and winds across Mumbai and neighboring districts, potentially leading to disruptions and localized flooding.

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