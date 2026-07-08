Ukraines Overnight Drone Attacks On Russia Killed One Person And Damaged Numerous Industrial Sites And Two Empty Oil Tankers

Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, employing overnight drone attacks that resulted in casualties and damage to industrial sites and oil tankers, according to local authorities. The attacks underscore heightened tensions and strategic targets within Russia.

In Russia's Saratov region, Governor Roman Busargin reported on Telegram that one person died and several were injured as Ukrainian drones struck civilian industrial locations. In Tatarstan, drones caused further damage, with media reports linking the destruction to sites in Nizhnekamsk, home to a significant oil refinery.

Meanwhile, in the Rostov region, two empty oil tankers were reported damaged in the Sea of Azov, a key supply route for Russian forces. Russia claims to have downed 415 Ukrainian drones in response. The ongoing exchange reflects the sustained conflict now in its fifth year, marked by infrastructure attacks and critical supply line disruptions.