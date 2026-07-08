Gulf Tensions Surge as US-Iran Hostilities Resurface

Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Agreement To End The War With Iran Was Over On Wednesday After Tehran Carried Out New Attacks On Us Bases In The Gulf In A Flareup Of Hostilities That Pushed Oil Prices Up Sharply

Tensions between the United States and Iran surged anew this week following fresh Iranian attacks on American bases in the Gulf region. President Donald Trump proclaimed an interim peace agreement with Tehran 'over' as hostilities escalated, prompting a significant spike in oil prices.

The recent clashes have further complicated efforts to solidify a peace deal, initially signed on June 17, aiming to end the conflict that flared with U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran in February. The ongoing strife has disrupted global markets, causing oil prices to soar while stock valuations tumbled.

In a domino effect, the increased military tension around the strategic Strait of Hormuz has resulted in several tankers avoiding the route, amplifying concerns over global energy supplies. Despite negotiations for peace, both sides have traded blame, signaling a challenging path ahead for diplomacy.