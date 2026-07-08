Canada and UK Forge Defense Funding Synergy
Canada and the United Kingdom announced the complementary nature of their defense-funding initiatives. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank and the Multilateral Defence Mechanism will be developed collaboratively. Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Keir Starmer emphasized close engagement to ensure coherence and mutual support in these initiatives.
Canada and the United Kingdom have declared their defense-funding initiatives, the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank and the Multilateral Defence Mechanism, as highly complementary.
In a joint statement, Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Keir Starmer committed to close collaboration to ensure coherence in development.
Both nations aim to achieve mutual support through these initiatives, enhancing their defense strategies.