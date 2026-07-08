Sanofi Moves to Remedy Antitrust Concerns with EU Proposal

French Pharmaceutical Company Sanofi Has Offered To State Publicly That A Rival Flu Vaccine Is As Effective As Its Own

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has pledged to publicly affirm the efficacy of a competitor's flu vaccine amidst an antitrust investigation by EU regulators, which could lead to significant fines.

Sanofi's proposal follows charges of denigrating CSL Seqirus's "Fluad" in favor of its own "Efluelda" vaccine in Germany and France.

The company plans to post statements on its German and French websites and halt negative portrayals of Fluad, a commitment poised to last until 2030 if accepted by the Commission. Third-party input is invited before a final decision.