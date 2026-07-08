Sanofi Moves to Remedy Antitrust Concerns with EU Proposal

Sanofi has proposed to publicly acknowledge the effectiveness of a rival flu vaccine, addressing EU antitrust concerns. The move follows an investigation into alleged disparagement of CSL Seqirus's "Fluad" vaccine. Sanofi's commitment includes online statements and ceasing negative portrayals, pending EU approval until March 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Pharmaceutical Company Sanofi Has Offered To State Publicly That A Rival Flu Vaccine Is As Effective As Its Own | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:53 IST
Sanofi Moves to Remedy Antitrust Concerns with EU Proposal
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French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has pledged to publicly affirm the efficacy of a competitor's flu vaccine amidst an antitrust investigation by EU regulators, which could lead to significant fines.

Sanofi's proposal follows charges of denigrating CSL Seqirus's "Fluad" in favor of its own "Efluelda" vaccine in Germany and France.

The company plans to post statements on its German and French websites and halt negative portrayals of Fluad, a commitment poised to last until 2030 if accepted by the Commission. Third-party input is invited before a final decision.

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