Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Reform UK, has called for a by-election for his parliamentary seat, setting up a unique contest against Count Binface, a humorous figure with a trash can on his head.

Despite being under investigation for allegedly receiving gifts from wealthy donors, Farage maintains support from voters in his Clacton district. Many residents view the election as a scheme to distract from the financial allegations, yet believe Farage is the only trustworthy politician on immigration issues.

The main political parties have opted out of the vote, labeling it a diversion tactic. However, Farage's strong communication skills and popular support have sustained Reform UK's prominence in British politics, despite critics considering his endeavor an absurd move.