Senator Sanders Urges Withdrawal Amidst Maine Senate Race Scandal

Senator Bernie Sanders has called for Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner to exit the race following allegations of sexual assault. Platner, entangled in multiple controversies, faces pressure while potential candidates prepare for a possible run. The Democrats are eyeing a crucial seat, with Republican incumbent Susan Collins well-funded and poised for re-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Senator Bernie Sanders | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:23 IST
Senator Sanders Urges Withdrawal Amidst Maine Senate Race Scandal

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a key figure in the political sphere, has recommended that Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate nominee from Maine, withdraw from the race amid serious allegations of sexual assault. This call from Sanders, a leading progressive, adds to the list of Democrats distancing themselves from Platner after these accusations were made public.

Platner, whose campaign once surged past that of Maine Governor Janet Mills, is now silent, reflecting on his next steps. The Democrats must act swiftly to secure a candidate for the critical Maine seat, with a deadline of July 27 to nominate a successor if Platner withdraws by July 13. The battle for this seat is pivotal, particularly as Republicans hold a Senate majority.

As the situation unfolds, potential candidates like former State Senate President Troy Jackson are positioning themselves for a Senate bid, while Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins, backed by a substantial war chest and influential super PACs, stands prepared for the upcoming electoral face-off.

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