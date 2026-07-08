Presidential Talks: Air Defense and Drone Deals Await Discussion
President Zelenskiy intends to engage with U.S. President Trump over crucial defense topics, including potential Patriot missile production and a strategic drone deal. This dialogue is set against a backdrop of optimism as leaders prepare for their meeting at the NATO summit in Ankara.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to discuss critical air defense matters with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on Patriot missile production licenses and a potential drone agreement.
These significant discussions are planned for the sidelines of the NATO summit taking place in Ankara.
Both leaders have maintained a positive outlook in their interactions with the press ahead of their upcoming meeting.
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