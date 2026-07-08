Presidential Talks: Air Defense and Drone Deals Await Discussion

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said He Plans To Discuss Air Defences

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to discuss critical air defense matters with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on Patriot missile production licenses and a potential drone agreement.

These significant discussions are planned for the sidelines of the NATO summit taking place in Ankara.

Both leaders have maintained a positive outlook in their interactions with the press ahead of their upcoming meeting.