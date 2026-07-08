Presidential Talks: Air Defense and Drone Deals Await Discussion

President Zelenskiy intends to engage with U.S. President Trump over crucial defense topics, including potential Patriot missile production and a strategic drone deal. This dialogue is set against a backdrop of optimism as leaders prepare for their meeting at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said He Plans To Discuss Air Defences | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:07 IST
Presidential Talks: Air Defense and Drone Deals Await Discussion

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to discuss critical air defense matters with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on Patriot missile production licenses and a potential drone agreement.

These significant discussions are planned for the sidelines of the NATO summit taking place in Ankara.

Both leaders have maintained a positive outlook in their interactions with the press ahead of their upcoming meeting.

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