ASEAN foreign ministers to hold meeting with Myanmar counterpart at weekend 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers will hold an informal meeting with their Myanmar counterpart in Bangkok on July 12, aiming to promote reconciliation dialogue and strengthen cooperation.

Reuters | Foreign Ministers Of The Southeast Asian Bloc Asean Will Hold An Informal Meeting With Their Myanmar Counterpart In Bangkok On July | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:23 IST
ASEAN foreign ministers to hold meeting with Myanmar counterpart at weekend 
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Foreign Ministers ​of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN will ​hold an informal meeting ‌with their Myanmar ​counterpart in Bangkok on July 12, Thailand and Vietnam said on Thursday. The meeting comes as the new army-backed government ‌in Myanmar, in place following an election earlier in the year, seeks the lifting of a ban on its leaders, after they were sidelined from ASEAN's summits following a 2021 military ‌coup and an ensuing civil war.

"The meetings in Bangkok is an opportunity for ASEAN ‌foreign ministers to directly exchange views, strengthen cooperation, and promote reconciliation dialogue in Myanmar," Vietnam foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said in a briefing. Thailand's foreign ministry also confirmed the meeting in a schedule for a ⁠regular press ​conference.

The protracted civil ⁠war in Myanmar, in which an array of armed group are battling against the military, has devastated swathes ⁠of the impoverished nation, killing over 100,000 people and displacing millions. Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ​ministers had at a summit in May agreed to hold a virtual meeting with ⁠Myanmar's top diplomat at an unspecified date, following a push by Thailand to foster greater engagement with the ⁠new administration ​in Naypyitaw. The 11-member ASEAN had distanced itself from Myanmar's junta after the ruling generals failed to act on the bloc's peace plan, known as the "five-point consensus", but many ⁠of its member states have since changed tack. Myanmar's former junta chief turned president, Min Aung ⁠Hlaing, who led the ⁠2021 coup, made a state visit to Laos last week, his first trip to an ASEAN member state since taking on ‌his new civilian ‌role.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026