India and ASEAN push ahead with AITIGA trade agreement review

India and ASEAN have taken another step towards strengthening their trade partnership with the 13th meeting of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee, held in New Delhi from 6 to 10 July 2026. The discussions are centred on reviewing progress under the AITIGA Review while working to modernise the agreement and make trade between the two sides more efficient.

Hosted at Vanijya Bhawan in a hybrid format, the meetings have brought together representatives from India and all ten ASEAN Member States. Officials are using the platform to resolve outstanding issues, improve trade rules and identify practical measures that can support businesses operating across the region. The Joint Committee meeting on 7 July was co-chaired by Additional Secretary in India's Department of Commerce, Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav, and Malaysia's Deputy Secretary General (Trade), Ms. Mastura Ahmad Mustafa.

Key sub-committees work on customs, market access and trade rules

Running alongside the main meeting are sessions of three specialised sub-committees responsible for advancing different parts of the agreement. These include the Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, the Sub-Committee on National Treatment and Market Access, and the Sub-Committee on Rules of Origin.

The discussions are helping both sides strengthen cooperation while improving technical understanding on issues that directly affect cross-border trade. Delegates are examining ways to simplify customs procedures, improve market access and refine rules that determine the origin of traded goods, making it easier for businesses to benefit from the agreement.

The Joint Committee also provided strategic guidance to the sub-committees, urging them to accelerate work on the remaining chapters of the AITIGA Review. Each group has been given specific timelines and deliverables to maintain momentum and move negotiations towards concrete outcomes.

Trade partnership continues to grow

ASEAN remains one of India's most important trading partners, accounting for around 11 percent of the country's global trade. Bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached USD 128 billion during 2025–26, underlining the growing economic relationship and the increasing importance of regional cooperation. Officials from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam participated in the meetings, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening trade and investment links.

The ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement is expected to improve the agreement's effectiveness by addressing evolving business needs, reducing trade barriers and creating a more predictable trading environment. As negotiations continue, both India and ASEAN are working towards a stronger economic partnership that supports businesses, encourages investment and promotes sustainable growth across the region.