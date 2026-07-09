EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling

The European ​Union proposed on Thursday ​a new sanctions ‌framework targeting ​migrant smuggling, human trafficking, and other forms of organised crime, which would ‌impose asset freezes and travel bans on offenders. "We all have a common goal. To drive them out ‌of business. And to save the lives of thousands ‌of people who dream of a better life," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, referencing ⁠the ​crackdown on ⁠migrant smugglers and traffickers.

"We in Europe must be the ones to ⁠decide who comes to us and in what circumstances." The proposal ​requires unanimous approval by the European Council before ⁠it can be implemented.

The announcement comes amid tough debates around ⁠migration policy ​in the EU. Last month, the European Parliament approved a migration overhaul aimed at streamlining deportations ⁠and permitting offshore detention centres. The measure has drawn criticism ⁠from countries like ⁠France and Spain, with critics arguing it is overly harsh and undermines asylum ‌protections.

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