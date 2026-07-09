Scorching Summers: Heatwaves' Deadly Toll in Germany

Germany has witnessed an estimated 5,120 heat-related deaths so far this year, primarily affecting seniors, according to the Robert Koch Institute for public health. The alarming statistics highlight a severe European heatwave, with other countries like France and Spain also reporting substantial excess deaths during June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Has Recorded An Estimated | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:26 IST
Scorching Summers: Heatwaves' Deadly Toll in Germany

Germany is grappling with a serious public health crisis as an estimated 5,120 individuals have succumbed to heat-related conditions this year. Most of these deaths occurred in late June when temperatures soared, according to the Robert Koch Institute for public health.

The institute's latest report outlines that around 4,270 of the deceased were aged 75 and over, with women constituting a larger portion of the fatalities due to their higher numbers in the elderly population. This data underscores the broader suffering across Europe due to extreme weather.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service corroborates this with findings that Western Europe experienced its hottest June on record. Furthermore, national authorities across France, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands reported over 4,700 excess deaths during the same heatwave period.

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