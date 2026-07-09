Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches after receiving a red card in the World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of options.

Reuters | England Defender Jarell Quansah Has Been Suspended For Two Matches Following His Red Card In The Teams World Cup Last Victory Over Mexico | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:47 IST
Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico
  • Country:
  • England

England ​defender Jarell Quansah ‌has been ​suspended for two matches following his red card in ‌the team's World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options ‌for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah ‌was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle. The English FA ⁠said ​it was ⁠not able to appeal against the suspension, without giving ⁠further details. The two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's ​quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami ⁠and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would ⁠only ​be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final. The suspension is ⁠a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to ⁠continue their ⁠run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026