Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

England Defender Jarell Quansah Has Been Suspended For Two Matches Following His Red Card In The Teams World Cup Last Victory Over Mexico

England ​defender Jarell Quansah ‌has been ​suspended for two matches following his red card in ‌the team's World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options ‌for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah ‌was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle. The English FA ⁠said ​it was ⁠not able to appeal against the suspension, without giving ⁠further details. The two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's ​quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami ⁠and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would ⁠only ​be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final. The suspension is ⁠a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to ⁠continue their ⁠run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.