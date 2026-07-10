North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports

North Korea has outlined plans to strengthen its nuclear forces and modernise its military, with leader Kim Jong Un prioritising a powerful military for national security and "true peace".

Reuters | North Korea Has Decided On Measures To Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces Quantitatively And Qualitatively As Leader Kim Jong Un Called For Modernising Its Military | Updated: 10-07-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 03:17 IST
North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea has ​decided on measures to ‌strengthen its ​nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as leader Kim Jong Un called for ‌modernising its military, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The measures and Kim's remarks came during an enlarged meeting of ‌the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission on Thursday, ‌KCNA said. Kim said North Korea's security and "true peace" could only be guaranteed by building a powerful military capable of controlling all ⁠threats, ​according to ⁠the report.

The meeting set plans to renew the technical infrastructure of ⁠combat systems, expand and strengthen nuclear forces, and standardise, specialise ​and modernise military bases, KCNA said. It also discussed ⁠expanding the role of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea's military ⁠intelligence ​agency, to improve its reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, the report added.

KCNA said the meeting addressed the ⁠construction of modern naval bases and upgrades to shipyard capacity, reflecting ⁠what it ⁠called a major change in the status and role of the navy.

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