EDF says production unit No. 2 at Golfech nuclear plant halted amid heatwave

EDF has temporarily shut down production unit No. 2 of its Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France due to a heatwave and rising river temperatures.

Reuters | French Utility Edf Said On Thursday It Had Stopped Production Unit No Of Its Golfech Nuclear Plant In Southwestern France Amid A Heatwave That Is Gripping The Country Weather Conditions Over The Last Few Days Have Led To A Significant Rise In The Temperature Of The Garonne River | Updated: 09-07-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 17:07 IST
EDF says production unit No. 2 at Golfech nuclear plant halted amid heatwave
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​French utility ​EDF said ‌on Thursday it ​had stopped production unit No. 2 ‌of its Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France amid a heatwave that is gripping ‌the country. "Weather conditions over the ‌last few days have led to a significant rise in the temperature ⁠of ​the ⁠Garonne (river), which is expected to reach 28°C ⁠this Friday July 10," EDF said in ​a statement. As a precautionary measure, ⁠production unit No. 2 at EDF's Golfech ⁠nuclear ​power station was shut down on Thursday July ⁠9 at 11:30 a.m.," it said

Production unit ⁠No. ⁠1, meanwhile, is already offline for maintenance and fuel replacement, ‌it ‌added.

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