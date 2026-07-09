EDF says production unit No. 2 at Golfech nuclear plant halted amid heatwave
EDF has temporarily shut down production unit No. 2 of its Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France due to a heatwave and rising river temperatures.
- Country:
- France
French utility EDF said on Thursday it had stopped production unit No. 2 of its Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France amid a heatwave that is gripping the country. "Weather conditions over the last few days have led to a significant rise in the temperature of the Garonne (river), which is expected to reach 28°C this Friday July 10," EDF said in a statement. As a precautionary measure, production unit No. 2 at EDF's Golfech nuclear power station was shut down on Thursday July 9 at 11:30 a.m.," it said
Production unit No. 1, meanwhile, is already offline for maintenance and fuel replacement, it added.