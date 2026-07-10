US House to vote on bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, with states allowed to opt out, following a unanimous Senate vote in 2022.

Reuters | The Us House Of Representatives Is Set To Vote Next Week On A Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent | Updated: 10-07-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 04:15 IST
US House to vote on bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House ​of Representatives is set to vote next week ​on a bill to make daylight saving ‌time permanent, ​according to a notice posted on Thursday. In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 48-1 in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act. The U.S. Senate ‌voted unanimously in March 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent but the House never took up the measure in the face of opposition. The proposal the House will consider next week would allow states to opt out.

Daylight saving time — putting ‌the clocks forward one hour during the summer half of the year — has been in place in nearly all ‌of the United States since the 1960s. Supporters of the House measure say the time shift causes sleep disturbances, greater workplace injuries and more car crashes. They also believe brighter evenings would spur more economic activity during winter. President Donald Trump has pushed for an end to the ⁠twice-annual clock- switching, ​saying in May that ⁠it was "time that people can stop worrying about the 'Clock,' not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, ⁠twice yearly production."

If it passes the House, the U.S. Senate would need to again consider whether to take up the measure, ​which faces opposition from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, and others. Cotton has said it would result in ⁠absurdly late winter sunrises and force children to go to school in darkness in much of the country.

Representative Vern Buchanan, a Florida Republican who ⁠has put ​forward the bill regularly since 2018, proposed it again this year. The plan is popular in the lawmaker's home state because it would allow more evening hours of play on golf courses and sports fields. Representative Frank Pallone, ⁠a New Jersey Democrat, said permanent daylight saving time is "better for safety and will boost New Jersey’s tourism industry. Let’s ⁠stop changing the clocks twice ⁠a year."

The United States used year-round daylight saving time during World War Two and enacted it again in 1974 to reduce energy use. But it proved deeply unpopular and ‌Congress repealed it ‌later that year.

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