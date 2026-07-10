South Korea prosecutor seeks 13-year prison term for Unification Church leader, Yonhap reports
A South Korean special prosecutor has requested a 13-year prison sentence for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja over influence peddling charges involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
- Country:
- South Korea
A South Korean special prosecutor requested on Friday a 13-year prison sentence for the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, who has been on trial on charges of influence peddling involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Han has denied accusations of trying to exert political influence in return for giving gifts to the former first lady.
ALSO READ
-
SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149
-
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced: Supreme Court Upholds Decision
-
Asia's Buyout Boom: Opportunities Abound
-
The Sky-High Demand for SK Hynix's Historic U.S. Share Sale
-
Record Demand for SK Hynix's Blockbuster U.S. Share Offering