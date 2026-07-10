South Korea prosecutor seeks 13-year prison term for Unification Church leader, Yonhap reports

A South Korean special prosecutor has requested a 13-year prison sentence for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja over influence peddling charges involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Reuters | A South Korean Special Prosecutor Requested On Friday A Year Prison Sentence For The Leader Of The Unification Church | Updated: 10-07-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 08:22 IST
South Korea prosecutor seeks 13-year prison term for Unification Church leader, Yonhap reports
  • Country:
  • South Korea

​A South ‌Korean special ​prosecutor requested on Friday ‌a 13-year prison sentence for the leader of the ‌Unification Church, Han ‌Hak-ja, who has been on trial on charges ⁠of ​influence ⁠peddling involving former first lady ⁠Kim Keon Hee, the ​Yonhap news agency reported.

Han ⁠has denied accusations of ⁠trying ​to exert political influence in return ⁠for giving gifts to ⁠the ⁠former first lady.

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