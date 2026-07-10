Whatever wrong has happened will come before everyone: Iqbal Ansari on Ram Temple donation theft probe

Former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case Iqbal Ansari on Friday appealed to people across the country to maintain faith in the Ram Temple, the temple committee and the government amid the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple, saying that the matter is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and those responsible have already been arrested. Speaking to ANI, Ansari said Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, is peaceful and welcomes people of all faiths.

"Whatever happened in connection with the Ram Temple is being investigated by the SIT, and the government has also played a positive role. Law and order have been maintained well. Those who committed wrongdoing have been arrested. We appeal to people across the country and the world that the Ram Temple is a matter of faith, and Lord Ram is enshrined there. Those responsible have been caught. People should have faith in the temple committee, trust the government, and trust the Chief Minister. The investigation is being conducted properly," Ansari told ANI. He said the truth regarding the alleged wrongdoing would emerge through the investigation.

"Whatever wrong has happened in relation to the deity is coming to light, and the truth is emerging. The people of the country should continue to have the same faith in Lord Ram as they always have. Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, belongs to everyone. We also have faith, we also offer our respect, and we believe in God. Whatever has happened will come before everyone. This is the city of Lord Ram," he said. Responding to questions over the issue of alleged fake receipts linked to the case, Ansari said the matter was under investigation and expressed confidence that those involved would be identified.

"It is a matter under investigation. Whoever has done whatever wrongdoing, God Himself is watching. The investigators will eventually reach everyone involved. Nothing will be left uncovered. This is the land of gods and goddesses. Wherever the accused may be, the police will reach them. We have faith in the government, and people across the country and the world have faith in Lord Ram. Those responsible will be caught. No matter what wrong they have committed, they will be arrested," he said. On being asked about the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer, Ansari said everyone has faith in God and that he does not oppose anyone.

"Everyone is a devotee of God. Whether human beings or even living creatures, everyone has faith in God. We do not oppose anyone. Whoever lives in the city of Lord Ram should live with honesty and cleanliness," he said. Comparing present-day Ayodhya with the past, Ansari said the city has witnessed extensive development and improved infrastructure, while also generating employment opportunities.

"Ayodhya is home to the temple of Lord Ram and many other deities. There has been tremendous development, and many people have gained employment. This is due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts. There are parks, temples, roads--everything is available. Law and order is also good. Those who committed wrongdoing in Lord Ram's temple are now in jail," he said. On questions regarding damaged roads and development works, Ansari said visitors can now reach the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi without delay due to improved infrastructure.

"There is an airport and a railway station--these are all the contributions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The development of Ayodhya is his achievement," he said. Asked whether Mathura should be developed after Ayodhya, Ansari said development should take place everywhere.

"As Chief Minister, he can develop every place. Wherever development is undertaken, it will be beneficial. Development should happen everywhere, and people need both development and employment," Ansari added. (ANI)