Nineteen people are still unaccounted for in deadly Spanish wildfire
A deadly wildfire in southern Spain's Andalusia region has killed at least 11 people and left 19 unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing.
- Country:
- Spain
Nineteen people remain unaccounted for following the deadly wildfire in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia as emergency services continue the search and rescue operations in the area, Andalusia's regional leader Juanma Moreno told Cadena Ser radio on Friday
The blaze near Almeria has killed at least 11 people, making it Spain's deadliest wildfire in more than two decades.