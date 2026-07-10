Nineteen people are still unaccounted for in deadly Spanish wildfire

Nineteen People Remain Unaccounted For Following The Deadly Wildfire In The Southern Spanish Region Of Andalusia As Emergency Services Continue The Search And Rescue Operations In The Area

​Nineteen people ‌remain unaccounted for ​following the ‌deadly wildfire in the southern Spanish region of ‌Andalusia as emergency services continue ‌the search and rescue operations in ⁠the ​area, Andalusia's ⁠regional leader Juanma Moreno ⁠told Cadena Ser ​radio on Friday

The blaze near ⁠Almeria has killed ⁠at ​least 11 people, making it Spain's ⁠deadliest wildfire in more ⁠than ⁠two decades.