Nineteen people are still unaccounted for in deadly Spanish wildfire

A deadly wildfire in southern Spain's Andalusia region has killed at least 11 people and left 19 unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing.

Reuters | Nineteen People Remain Unaccounted For Following The Deadly Wildfire In The Southern Spanish Region Of Andalusia As Emergency Services Continue The Search And Rescue Operations In The Area | Updated: 10-07-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 13:00 IST
Nineteen people are still unaccounted for in deadly Spanish wildfire
  • Country:
  • Spain

​Nineteen people ‌remain unaccounted for ​following the ‌deadly wildfire in the southern Spanish region of ‌Andalusia as emergency services continue ‌the search and rescue operations in ⁠the ​area, Andalusia's ⁠regional leader Juanma Moreno ⁠told Cadena Ser ​radio on Friday

The blaze near ⁠Almeria has killed ⁠at ​least 11 people, making it Spain's ⁠deadliest wildfire in more ⁠than ⁠two decades.

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