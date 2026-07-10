Wildfires in southern Spain kill 12, emergency agency says 

A devastating wildfire in Almeria, southern Spain, has claimed 12 lives, with 150 firefighters battling the blaze, described as the region's most devastating fire to date.

Reuters | Twelve People Were Killed In A Wildfire In Almeria In Southern Spain | Updated: 10-07-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 08:24 IST
Wildfires in southern Spain kill 12, emergency agency says 
  • Country:
  • Spain

Twelve ​people were ‌killed in ​a wildfire in Almeria in southern Spain, with ‌150 firefighters working to put out the blaze, the Emergency Agency of Andalucía said ‌early on Friday.

Minister of the Presidency, Health, ‌and Emergencies Antonio Sanz called the fire "the most devastating fire to date in our region" ⁠and ​described the ⁠situation as an "unprecedented tragedy". Earlier, there were reports of ⁠six deaths from the wildfire.

"Our deepest condolences ​to the families of the six ⁠people who lost their lives in the Los ⁠Gallardos ​and the affection from all of us to the municipalities affected ⁠by the fire," Juanma Moreno, the leader of ⁠Spain's ⁠southern Andalusia region wrote in a post on X.

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