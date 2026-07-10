"Committed to making Bengaluru cleaner, safer and more accessible": DK Shivakumar on footpath clearance drive

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state government is committed to making Bengaluru "cleaner, safer and more accessible" as it continues its footpath clearance drive across the city, asserting that the exercise is aimed at improving pedestrian safety while ensuring rehabilitation for poor street vendors. Addressing the press conferences, Shivakumar said Bengaluru's growing global stature demands better civic infrastructure and safer public spaces.

"India and the world are looking at Bengaluru, and we want it to be one of the safest cities. Over the last three years, more than 900 pedestrians have lost their lives due to these issues. This is a matter of great concern," he said. The Chief Minister said the government has undertaken large-scale work to reclaim public spaces for pedestrians.

"So far, work has been completed on more than 135 kilometres of footpaths. Thousands of shops have been cleared, and nearly 50,000 encroachments have been removed. These include shops, ramps, and other unauthorised structures obstructing public spaces," Shivakumar said. Praising Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for spearheading the initiative, he said the entire state government was backing the drive.

"Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has taken up the responsibility of improving Bengaluru, and he is doing an excellent job. The entire government stands firmly behind him. We are committed to serving the people of Bengaluru and making the city a model for the country," he said. Shivakumar also welcomed support from political parties, residents and the media, while saying the government was open to feedback.

"Political leaders across party lines have extended their support, and I congratulate them for their cooperation. Residents have also supported this initiative, and I sincerely thank them. There will always be criticism, and we are prepared to accept constructive criticism if it helps improve Bengaluru," he said. The Chief Minister assured that poor street vendors affected by the clearance drive would be rehabilitated and provided with alternative spaces to continue their livelihoods.

"We will ensure that poor street vendors are provided with alternative locations. We will identify suitable places, issue identity cards, provide food cards, and extend necessary facilities so they can continue to earn their livelihood. We believe in empowering people and ensuring inclusive development," he said. Reiterating the government's commitment to improving the city, Shivakumar said, "At the same time, we are committed to making Bengaluru cleaner, safer, and more accessible. As Bengaluru continues to grow rapidly, we must all work together to achieve this goal. I also thank the media for their continued support in this effort."

Earlier today, the state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the government had launched a citywide Footpath Encroachment Clearance Drive and Safe Footpath Campaign to restore footpaths for pedestrians while ensuring a balanced approach that protects the livelihoods of street vendors through a comprehensive Footpath Policy. According to the CMO, more than 400 kilometres of footpaths have been reclaimed across Bengaluru's five city corporations over the past nine days, improving pedestrian safety, accessibility and urban mobility. (ANI)