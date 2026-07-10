UK's Clacton by-election, triggered by Farage, to take place on August 13
A by-election to determine Nigel Farage's return to parliament will take place on August 13, following his resignation earlier this week amid an investigation into millions of pounds in gifts from wealthy backers.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The election to decide if Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's populist Reform UK Party, will return to parliament after quitting earlier this week will take place on August 13, the local authority said on Friday.
Farage, who is under investigation in parliament over millions of pounds of gifts from wealthy backers, quit on Tuesday saying he wanted voters in his electoral district in southeast England to judge his actions, not what he said was a liberal "establishment" bent on discrediting him.
Farage is likely to be the only mainstream candidate after other parties said they would refuse to take part in what they characterised as a stunt.
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