UK's Clacton by-election, triggered by Farage, to take place on August 13

A by-election to determine Nigel Farage's return to parliament will take place on August 13, following his resignation earlier this week amid an investigation into millions of pounds in gifts from wealthy backers.

Reuters | The Election To Decide If Nigel Farage | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:29 IST
UK's Clacton by-election, triggered by Farage, to take place on August 13
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The ​election to ​decide if ‌Nigel Farage, leader ​of Britain's populist Reform UK Party, ‌will return to parliament after quitting earlier this week will take place on August ‌13, the local authority said ‌on Friday.

Farage, who is under investigation in parliament over millions of pounds of gifts ⁠from ​wealthy ⁠backers, quit on Tuesday saying he wanted voters ⁠in his electoral district in southeast England ​to judge his actions, not ⁠what he said was a liberal "establishment" bent on ⁠discrediting ​him.

Farage is likely to be the only mainstream candidate ⁠after other parties said they would refuse ⁠to ⁠take part in what they characterised as a stunt.

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