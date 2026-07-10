US STOCKS-Wall St futures mixed ahead of SK Hynix listing; Middle East in focus

US stock futures were mixed on Friday as investors awaited the highly anticipated Nasdaq debut of SK Hynix, a South Korean chip bellwether, amidst escalating Middle East tensions.

Reuters | Us Stock Futures Were Mixed On Friday After A Strong Rally On Wall Street | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St futures mixed ahead of SK Hynix listing; Middle East in focus
SK Hynix
  • Country:
  • South Korea

U.S. stock futures ‌were ​mixed on Friday after a strong rally on Wall Street, as investors awaited the highly anticipated Nasdaq debut of South Korean chip bellwether SK Hynix and assessed the impact of the latest escalations in the Middle East conflict.

The main ‌U.S. indexes closed higher in the previous session, powered by gains in chipmakers. As of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for weekly gains, with the AI trade back in focus ahead of SK Hynix's high-profile U.S. listing later on Friday. The memory-chip maker raised about $26.5 billion, selling its American Depositary ‌Receipts priced at $149. The offering is set to be the world's biggest share sale after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO last month.

"SK Hynix's U.S. listing has arguably ‌come a few months too late as shares in memory chip suppliers have pulled back after a purple patch earlier in the year," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "However, demand for the U.S. share sale has been stronger than some people might have expected. That implies the memory chip rally might have just taken a breath rather than peaked."

Chipmakers have been among ⁠the biggest ​beneficiaries of this year's AI-driven rally, fueled ⁠by expectations of heavy spending on data centers and AI infrastructure. But concerns over stretched valuations and profit taking have recently injected volatility into the sector. Semiconductor stocks were under pressure in premarket trading, ⁠with Intel falling about 3%. Memory-chip maker Micron Technology eased 1.3% after gaining 4.5% in the previous session.

At 06:59 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 124 points, or 0.24%, and S&P ​500 E-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.02%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 88.25 points, or 0.29%. Geopolitical risks also kept investors on ⁠edge after the Iranian armed forces launched attacks on U.S. military infrastructure in the Gulf states on Thursday, following U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces.

The latest escalation revived concerns about the inflationary ⁠impact ​of the war. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday he did not expect Middle East hostilities to cause a sustained rise in energy prices for the rest of the year.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to testify before the House Committee on Financial Services next week. Markets ⁠are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point rate hike by the end of 2026, according to LSEG data.

Delta Air Lines rose nearly 1% after forecasting third-quarter ⁠profit above expectations. Crypto-related stocks advanced, tracking ⁠gains in bitcoin . Strategy gained 5.6%, while Coinbase and Riot Platforms added 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Earnings are set to gather pace next week, with analysts expecting S&P 500 earnings to rise 24% from a year earlier, with technology companies driving much ‌of the growth, according ‌to data compiled by LSEG.

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