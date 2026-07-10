Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says
NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend a key meeting in Paris to show support for Ukraine.
- Country:
- France
NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join Monday's "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris to support Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.
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