Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says

NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend a key meeting in Paris to show support for Ukraine.

Reuters | Nato Chief Mark Rutte And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Will Join Mondays Coalition Of The Willing Meeting In Paris To Support Ukraine | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:04 IST
Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says
  • Country:
  • France

NATO ​chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ‌join Monday's "Coalition ​of the Willing" meeting in Paris to support Ukraine, the French presidency said on ‌Friday.

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