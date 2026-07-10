Justice Delayed: Arrests Made in Greek Arson Tragedy

Greek Police Said They Had Arrested Two People Over A Arson Attack That Killed Three Workers Trapped Inside A Bank Building In Athens During A Massive General Strike Against Budget Cuts At The Start Of The Countrys Debt Crisis The Tragedy On May

In a breakthrough for a decade-old case, Greek authorities announced the arrest of two individuals linked to a tragic 2010 arson attack on a bank in Athens. The incident, which occurred amid widespread protests against austerity measures, claimed the lives of three bank employees trapped inside the building.

The 2010 attack took place during a massive general strike, with striking workers and civil servants protesting the conditions of Greece's first bailout by euro zone nations and the International Monetary Fund. Tensions escalated when masked youths clashed with police, resulting in the use of tear gas and flash bombs.

Tragically, a man and two women, one of whom was pregnant, died after smoke inhalation from the petrol bombs thrown at the Marfin bank branch. The recent arrests follow a renewed examination of photographic evidence from the day of the attack, with a third suspect now being sought.