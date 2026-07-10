Russian Forces Dropped Seven Aerial Bombs On Ukraines Eastern Frontline Town Of Kramatorsk On Friday

An airstrike by Russian forces wreaked havoc in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk on Friday, claiming four civilian lives, including that of a teenager, according to regional authorities.

The assault left at least nine others injured, with regional governor Vadym Filashkin asserting that the attack intentionally targeted civilian areas. The bombardment severely damaged residential blocks, shops, and private homes.

Filashkin shared images depicting the aftermath, showing flats engulfed in flames. The attack's devastating impact highlights the ongoing perils faced by civilians in conflict zones.