In a tragic escalation, Russian forces launched seven aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, a town on Ukraine's eastern frontline, on Friday. The assault resulted in the death of four individuals, one of whom was a teenager, according to the regional governor.

At least nine more residents suffered injuries, Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin reported via the Telegram app, where he accused Russia of intentionally targeting civilians. The attack left a trail of devastation, impacting a residential block, a shop, and several private homes, as depicted in the devastating images of burning flats shared online.

The incident marks another grim episode for the war-torn region, amplifying calls for resolution amid escalating hostilities. The international community looks on with growing concern as the conflict continues to wreak havoc on civilian lives and properties.