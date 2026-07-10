Amidst potential unrest, Awami League leaders, led by Mohibul Chowdhury and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are preparing for their return to Bangladesh. This homecoming, set for December, follows Hasina's announcement to voluntarily return despite legal and physical threats.

The party faces significant hurdles, with more than 140 Members of Parliament currently imprisoned. Upon their arrival, leaders intend to focus on securing the release of detained members and lifting the political ban imposed on their organization. Chowdhury emphasized the party's peaceful approach despite anticipated backlash from weaponized extremist groups.

While specifics on the party's coordination with the current government remain undisclosed, the Awami League is determined to reclaim its political presence. Chowdhury expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects, anticipating a favorable outcome in any fair election. Both leaders view their return as crucial to Bangladesh's democratic progress, distancing themselves from external influences akin to Pakistan's geopolitical stance.