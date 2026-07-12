Typhoon Bavi: China's Battle with Nature’s Fury

Typhoon Bavi, the most powerful storm of the year to hit China, caused heavy rainfall and strong winds on the eastern coast. It led to the evacuation of millions and disrupted transportation, while posing a significant challenge to the nation's weather resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Typhoon Bavi | Updated: 12-07-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 15:25 IST
Typhoon Bavi: China's Battle with Nature’s Fury

Typhoon Bavi has been labeled as the most formidable storm to hit mainland China this year, making its mark with heavy rainfall and robust winds across the eastern coast on Sunday.

The typhoon, which weakened to a tropical storm, is still expected to bring prolonged and widespread rain across eastern and northern China, affecting millions who have been evacuated due to safety concerns.

Local infrastructure, including flights and trains, faced significant disruptions, indicating the storm's vast impact and testing China's preparedness against extreme weather conditions amid warnings of more to come this year.

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