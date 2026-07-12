Typhoon Bavi: China's Battle with Nature’s Fury

Typhoon Bavi has been labeled as the most formidable storm to hit mainland China this year, making its mark with heavy rainfall and robust winds across the eastern coast on Sunday.

The typhoon, which weakened to a tropical storm, is still expected to bring prolonged and widespread rain across eastern and northern China, affecting millions who have been evacuated due to safety concerns.

Local infrastructure, including flights and trains, faced significant disruptions, indicating the storm's vast impact and testing China's preparedness against extreme weather conditions amid warnings of more to come this year.