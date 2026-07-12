SoFi Stadium's World Cup Success: A Glimpse into Future Mega-Events

Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, following its successful hosting of eight World Cup matches, is gearing up for future mega-events with renewed confidence. The month-long event tested the venue's capabilities, including ticketing, crowd management, and security.

Senior vice president Otto Benedict expressed satisfaction with the safety measures, as the stadium managed politically sensitive matches and diverse crowds efficiently. Notably, the stadium's temporary grass pitch garnered praise, despite not being a permanent solution due to logistical constraints.

With valuable operational insights gained, SoFi Stadium is well-prepared for upcoming events like the Super Bowl and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ensuring smooth experiences for large crowds in the future.