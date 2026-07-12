Mass Wedding Ceremony: A Beacon of Hope for Economically Strained Families

In an inspiring showcase of social welfare, 203 couples were married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana in Mainpuri on Saturday, graced by the presence of Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh as the Chief Guest.

During the ceremony, Singh extended his blessings to the newlyweds, underscoring the government's dedication to societal welfare, particularly for those economically disadvantaged. He remarked on the program's efficacy in uplifting weaker sections of society.

The event, which included the nuptials of both Hindu and Muslim couples, showcased religious harmony. The scheme promises financial help of one lakh rupees to each couple, a pivotal support for families facing monetary challenges. Notable dignitaries and locals observed the celebrations, highlighting community involvement.