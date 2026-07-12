Mass Wedding Ceremony: A Beacon of Hope for Economically Strained Families

In Mainpuri, 203 couples were united under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, emphasizing governmental support for financially challenged families. Attended by Minister Jaiveer Singh, the event highlighted interfaith harmony and state-backed financial aid. This initiative aims to ease wedding expenses for economically weaker sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 15:54 IST
Mass Wedding Ceremony: A Beacon of Hope for Economically Strained Families
Cabinet Minister Jaiveer Singh attended the mass marriage ceremony (Photo/X@DmMainpuri). Image Credit: ANI
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In an inspiring showcase of social welfare, 203 couples were married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana in Mainpuri on Saturday, graced by the presence of Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh as the Chief Guest.

During the ceremony, Singh extended his blessings to the newlyweds, underscoring the government's dedication to societal welfare, particularly for those economically disadvantaged. He remarked on the program's efficacy in uplifting weaker sections of society.

The event, which included the nuptials of both Hindu and Muslim couples, showcased religious harmony. The scheme promises financial help of one lakh rupees to each couple, a pivotal support for families facing monetary challenges. Notable dignitaries and locals observed the celebrations, highlighting community involvement.

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