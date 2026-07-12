Myanmar’s Ex-Leader's Well-being Assured by Foreign Minister

Myanmars Foreign Minister During A Meeting With Southeast Asian Counterparts On Sunday Said Ousted Former Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Was In Good Health And Being Looked After

Myanmar's foreign minister has reassured Southeast Asian counterparts that Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's ousted former leader, is in good health and receiving due attention. The statement came during a meeting attended by members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday.

Philippine foreign minister and ASEAN special envoy on Myanmar, Maria Theresa Lazaro, addressed a press conference confirming the minister's assurance. Lazaro stated the minister referred to Aung San Suu Kyi as "a sister" and emphasized the commitment to her well-being.

The assurance regarding Aung San Suu Kyi's status aims to quell concerns over her health and treatment since her detention, as ASEAN continues to engage in efforts to address Myanmar's volatile political situation.