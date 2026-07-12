Political Turmoil in Madhya Pradesh: Minister Clashes with Congress Over Drug Inquiry

A political storm has erupted in Madhya Pradesh as state Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya fired criticism at Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari over a contentious police investigation. The probe, which centers around Patwari’s brother, Kulbhushan alias Nana Patwari, involved allegations in a drug case, prompting public attention towards Jitu Patwari's background.

Vijayvargiya's remarks came after it emerged that Nana Patwari had acknowledged previous struggles with addiction. Despite generally avoiding comments on political families, Vijayvargiya justified his statements by citing Jitu Patwari's public engagement in political discourse. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Rawat affirmed the investigation's expansive scope, aiming to dismantle the implicated network comprehensively.

The inquiry revealed connections to additional individuals suspected of involvement, including a young woman questioned about potential associations with Nana Patwari. While the police continue to scrutinize detail accounts and financial transactions to substantiate claims, the unfolding case highlights complexities within the alleged drug network.