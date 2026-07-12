Gaza Turmoil: Ceasefire Shattered Amid Escalating Tensions

Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday left at least six dead, including a 9-year-old girl. As negotiations to maintain the ceasefire continue, tensions remain high. The latest violence adds to over 1,000 Palestinian deaths despite the ceasefire, with ongoing discussions about peace prospects between Israel and Hamas in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 20:42 IST
Gaza Turmoil: Ceasefire Shattered Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israeli operations in Gaza claimed the lives of at least six Palestinians, including a young girl, as per Palestinian health officials. Gunfire targeted a camp in Al-Bureij, causing the death of 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar, while Israeli airstrikes on a metal foundry in Gaza City resulted in four more fatalities.

Reports state Israeli forces maintain the strikes targeted 'terrorist' infrastructure, though no further details were disclosed. Since a ceasefire in October 2025, which aimed to halt hostilities, the attacks have continued, with over 1,000 Palestinians killed. Concurrently, Israeli forces report neutralizing Hamas fighters allegedly planning assaults.

Amid heightened conflict, Hamas leaders are engaged in talks in Cairo to discuss the second phase of a U.S.-proposed peace plan, focusing on Hamas disarmament and Israeli military withdrawal. However, negotiations have yet to yield progress, keeping the situation volatile as Gaza's population struggles under severe conditions.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026