Super El Nino Triggers Alarming Water and Agricultural Crisis in Telangana

BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar has highlighted the severe consequences of the emerging Super El Nino effect on Telangana's agriculture and water supply. Urging government intervention, he emphasized the need for a strategic plan to address the critical deficits in both rural farming and urban water needs amid widespread El Nino concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:46 IST
Super El Nino Triggers Alarming Water and Agricultural Crisis in Telangana
BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark warning about the impact of the emerging Super El Nino effect, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar has sounded the alarm on Telangana's significant agricultural deficit and deepening water crisis. Speaking in Hyderabad, Sridhar lamented the lack of sufficient rainfall, which has severely disrupted farming activities this season.

He noted that only 38 percent of the state's cultivable lands have been sown so far, with paddy cultivation representing a mere 6.4 percent. Beyond agriculture, Sridhar expressed concerns about essential urban services, highlighting a pronounced water shortage in Hyderabad, the state capital.

In an urgent appeal, Sridhar called for immediate state intervention and robust strategy formulation to prevent the crisis from worsening. Against the backdrop of nationwide El Nino monitoring, he stressed the importance of safeguarding both rural and urban communities. Meanwhile, a Crisil Quickonomics report highlighted ongoing risks to agriculture despite a temporary reprieve from recent rains.

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