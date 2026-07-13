EU's Impending Decision: Will Sanctions on Russia Expand?

EU countries are yet to finalize a comprehensive 21st sanctions package against Russia, potentially adding 250 individuals and entities to their list. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted ongoing negotiations, with maritime and LNG restrictions as key points of contention, emphasizing the balance between economic and security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:49 IST
EU's Impending Decision: Will Sanctions on Russia Expand?
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  • European Union

In a crucial meeting taking place in Brussels, EU countries are struggling to come to a consensus on a sweeping 21st sanctions package against Russia. The decision to possibly add 250 individuals and entities to the existing Russia sanctions list is on the table, as confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Kallas noted that while this package would mark the most extensive listing the EU has orchestrated, unresolved issues remain. She revealed that there are ongoing deliberations among European foreign affairs ministers, particularly regarding a maritime services ban and tighter controls on Russian liquefied natural gas.

Expressing concern, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys urged his fellow EU members to prioritize security over economic interests, calling such economic leanings a 'very dangerous trend.' The outcome of this meeting is expected to test the EU's resolve in balancing these critical interests.

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