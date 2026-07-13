Major Headlines: U.S. Strikes, Senator's Passing, Blockbuster Lawsuit

Top news includes U.S. military strikes in Iran, the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, and states preparing a lawsuit against Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. These stories highlight significant military, political, and business developments impacting international relations and corporate mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST
Major Headlines: U.S. Strikes, Senator's Passing, Blockbuster Lawsuit
Lindsey Graham
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military launched multiple strikes on military targets within Iran on Sunday. This marks the second consecutive day of such operations, aimed at curbing Iran’s capacity to jeopardize commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a somber development, Lindsey Graham, the distinguished Republican senator from South Carolina known for his interventionist foreign policy stance, passed away on Saturday. The cause of death was an aortic dissection. President Donald Trump revealed he had a conversation with Graham just hours before the senator's untimely demise.

Turning to the business sector, several states, including California and New York, are mobilizing to initiate a lawsuit against Paramount's substantial $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The legal action could commence as early as this week, reflecting deep concerns over market competition implications.

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