BJP Challenges Omar Abdullah Over Allegations: Legal Action Looms

In response to allegations made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah concerning bribery attempts on National Conference MLAs, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Paul Sharma has issued a robust defense of his party's conduct. Speaking to ANI, Sharma termed Abdullah's accusations as defamatory and damaging to the Bharatiya Janata Party's image.

Sharma has called on Abdullah to disclose the names of those allegedly involved or issue a public apology. Should Abdullah fail to comply, Sharma has vowed to pursue legal action, with a defamation claim of Rs 100 crore at hand.

Highlighting his unwavering commitment to his country and party, Sharma accused the National Conference of failing to deliver significant development during its tenure. He also critiqued the timing of their planned Jantar Mantar protest, suggesting it was intended to coincide with Parliament sessions for maximum exposure.