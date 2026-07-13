Shiv Sena MP Challenges Government Over Alleged Exclusion From Women's Scheme
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant accuses the Maharashtra government of unconstitutional practices by allegedly removing women from the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. He criticizes the financial mismanagement and highlights the scheme's importance for women's welfare, asserting that the CAG report shows a concerning fiscal future.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has vocally criticized the Maharashtra government, alleging that the names of numerous women have been unjustly removed from the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'—an action he deems a "gross violation of the Constitution." Speaking to reporters, Sawant claimed that women who bolstered the ruling party in the Assembly elections are now being excluded from the scheme.
Sawant detailed how the removal of these women, who alongside their families supported the governing coalition, raised serious questions about the government's accountability. He emphasized the issue as one concerning public investment, stating, "We are the ones facing the consequences. It is public money." Sawant criticized this as an outright breach of constitutional principles.
The scheme, initiated by the Women and Child Development Department and Maharashtra's government, aims to support women aged 21 to 65 with a financial boost of Rs 1,500 for health and nutrition improvements. Furthermore, Sawant raised alarms about the state's fiscal health, underscoring a CAG report highlighting significant economic challenges, including debt surpassing 100 percent of state revenue.
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