Trump Endorses Lindsey Graham's Sister for Senate Seat
U.S. President Donald Trump recommended Darline Graham to serve as an interim senator for South Carolina following the late senator's passing. Trump expressed this suggestion to Governor Henry McMaster, noting it as a tribute to the late Lindsey Graham, who Trump claims had a strong affection for his sister.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has proposed Darline Graham to serve as interim senator for South Carolina, following the passing of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham.
The recommendation was made to Governor Henry McMaster and shared on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump emphasized that this appointment would honor Lindsey Graham's legacy and described Darline Graham as a 'wonderful' choice.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise as U.S. Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran
-
Trump Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran: Strained Waters Ahead
-
Senate Faces Uncertainty Amid McConnell's Absence and Graham's Tragic Passing
-
Impact of Senator Graham's Death and McConnell's Absence on Congress
-
Iran's 'Revenge List' Sparks Global Tensions