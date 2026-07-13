Trump Endorses Lindsey Graham's Sister for Senate Seat

U.S. President Donald Trump recommended Darline Graham to serve as an interim senator for South Carolina following the late senator's passing. Trump expressed this suggestion to Governor Henry McMaster, noting it as a tribute to the late Lindsey Graham, who Trump claims had a strong affection for his sister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:19 IST
Trump Endorses Lindsey Graham's Sister for Senate Seat
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has proposed Darline Graham to serve as interim senator for South Carolina, following the passing of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham.

The recommendation was made to Governor Henry McMaster and shared on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump emphasized that this appointment would honor Lindsey Graham's legacy and described Darline Graham as a 'wonderful' choice.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026