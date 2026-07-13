Guinea-Bissau: Opposition Leader's Return to Prison

In a significant development in Guinea-Bissau's political landscape, opposition leader and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira was returned to prison last Friday. The decision by the West African country's military court has sparked widespread attention and concern.

The news was confirmed by Pereira's family, who communicated the development to Reuters. The event underscores ongoing political tensions within the nation, as the arrest and imprisonment of such a prominent figure are likely to have far-reaching implications.

The military court's actions are indicative of the volatile environment in Guinea-Bissau's political arena, raising questions about justice and governance in the region.